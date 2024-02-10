שתי מפגינות נעצרו משטרת ישראל

Police have arrested seven protesters suspected of disrupting the public order and blocking the southbound Ayalon Highway near the Hashalom Interchange, including by lighting bonfires on the roads.

The officers also issued citations to five additional protesters, each for 1,000 NIS.

Several minutes ago, the southbound Ayalon was reopened to traffic.

"Israel Police sees the right to protest as a cornerstone in a democratic country, and allows protests so long as they take place within the confines of the law," a police statement read.

"At the same time, police will not allow any kind of disruptions of order or harm to the freedom of movement, or any behavior which may endanger the public's welfare."