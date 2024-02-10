תיעוד תקיפת טנק מרכבה באמצעות טיל נ.ט "אלמאס" אתר חיזבאללה

The Hezbollah terror group on Friday published footage in which the Iranian "Almaz" antitank missile can be seen striking an IDF Merkava 4 tank parked in a military parking lot for armored vehicles outside an Israeli post near the Lebanese border.

Kan News reported that the missile in question is relatively new and is an exact copy of the Israeli "Spike" missile produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which the Iranians got hold of from Hezbollah, likely during the Second Lebanon War.

The Iranian missile, according to Iranian news reports, can strike targets up to eight kilometers away, and can also be used on aircraft and as a surface antitank missile, similar to the Israeli "Gil" missile. The missile also is also able to independently reach its target, after a target is entered into its program.

Last month, Hezbollah published unusual footage of a new missile hitting a radar station at an Israeli base near Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper claimed that the missile presented in the video clip is a relatively new antitank missile revealed only recently - even though the terror group has been using it for several months already.

According to the report, the missile can travel in ways which allow it to reach hidden targets, and it sends photos to the command room until it hits its target.