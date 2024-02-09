MG Ori Gordin, Commanding Officer of the IDF's Northern Command, met Friday with the heads of the evacuated councils in the north.

The meeting was held at the command headquarters and included a discussion with the heads of the local councils. In addition, a summary of intelligence and operational situational assessment, the command's operations during the war, and the processes of accelerating readiness for continued fighting in the northern sector were presented.

MG Gordin emphasized to the heads of the councils that these meetings are an integral part of conducting the war and that the connection between the IDF and the local leadership is of great importance to the command's operations during war.

"Our goal is to change the security situation in the north in a manner that will allow us to safely return the residents home to a state of security," Gordin said. "We are determined to change the security reality that is already shifting these days and continue to prepare for an expansion of the war and to go on the offensive - this is our mission."

"We will continue to carry out the defensive battle, to strike Hezbollah and to deny its capabilities. Our mission is to protect the residents and communities of the north. The way we operate, and intend to continue, is partnership, full partnership with you and the residents. The residents of the north are the ones who give us strength to continue - they are the tailwind that allows us to achieve the accomplishments we have reached so far in the north."