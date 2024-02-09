The IDF's 646th Reserve Brigade is currently operating in the Khan Yunis area. As part of their activity, the reserve soldiers are conducting targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, encountering the enemy, eliminating terrorists and locating many weapons.

During a targeted raid, troops located rocket launchers placed by Hamas terrorists near a kindergarten and mosque. The launchers, loaded and aimed at the territory of the State of Israel, were destroyed by the forces.

Additionally, during searches of a civilian water facility in the area, the forces found a tunnel shaft leading to an underground tunnel route inside the facility.

Operations inside the tunnel revealed two eliminated terrorists.

Furthermore, during a targeted raid on assets used by Hamas operatives, many weapons were found: RPG missiles, explosives, AK-47s, military uniforms and vests.