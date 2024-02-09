Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) proposed to the Cabinet members a plan to prevent the Hamas terror group from receiving humanitarian aid intended for Gaza civilians.

According to a Yediot Aharonot report, Gallant suggested that the aid to Gaza be brought in through the Erez and Karni crossings in northern Gaza, and be handed directly to Gazan merchants, who will be secured by local armed forces with the approval of the IDF.

The report notes that from the defense echelon's perspective, it is crucial to put a stop to Hamas' takeover of the humanitarian aid brought into Gaza. Thus far, War Cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have not objected to the plan.

Yediot Aharonot noted, "The amazing thing is that this hasn't happened until now. Israel, on the one hand, is sacrificing the lives of her soldiers [in the fight] against Hamas. On the other hand, she is transferring equipment and aid to the Gaza Strip, knowing that these will fall into the hands of Hamas and preserve its rule."

Over the past two weeks, hundreds of protesters have blocked the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings on a daily basis, protesting the entry of aid into Gaza, since the vast majority of it reaches the hands of Hamas terrorists.