חיסול חוליות המחבלים במרחב בית לאהיא ובחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

Since Thursday, IDF naval, air, and ground troops continued to conduct joint operational activity in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terror cells and destroying terror infrastructure. In addition to the combat conducted in the area of Khan Yunis, the troops eliminated several terrorists in northern and central Gaza.

IDF ground troops are continuing to conduct targeted raids in western Khan Yunis. Special forces raided a compound in the area used by Hamas terrorists to carry out attacks on IDF troops. Additionally, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell that planted explosive devices near the troops operating in the area. Following their identification, IDF troops directed an aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorist cell.

תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים שהניחו מטענים במערב חאן יונס דובר צה"ל

As part of the combat in Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified two terrorists carrying weapons emerging from terror infrastructure in the area. Through coordination between IDF ground and air troops, the terrorists were successfully struck and eliminated.

During operational activity in western Khan Yunis, the troops eliminated 15 terrorists. Additionally, the troops conducted targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, during which several weapons, including AK-47s, ammunition magazines, and grenades were identified.

During additional operational activity in the area, IDF ground troops directed an aircraft to strike several buildings rigged with explosive devices located near the troops. Furthermore, during targeted raids on terror targets in the area, the troops located weapons, military equipment, and technological equipment.

In the area of Beit Lahia, IDF troops identified an armed terrorist cell operating in an area adjacent to a Hamas military post. In response, an aircraft was directed to the terrorist cell’s location before they were able to carry the attack they had planned, and two additional armed terrorists who were operating adjacent to the terrorist cell were identified. Following this, aircraft struck and eliminated the cell, as well as the two terrorists.