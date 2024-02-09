Former US President Donald Trump responded to Sid Rosenberg's interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, writing, "Sid, you are GREAT!"

Rosenberg, host of 77 WABC's Sid and Friends in the Morning, spoke earlier this week about his decision to come broadcast from Israel precisely during these times, and praised the former US President.

In the interview, Rosenberg said: "There's been no president in the history of this country better to Israel than Trump. A lot of guys made a lot of promises. Six presidents before Donald Trump promised to move the Embassy to Jerusalem. None of them did it. None of them, including a couple of Republicans, like Bush 41 and Bush 43. Trump did it."

"Trump recognized the Golan Heights as a part of Israel. Trump and Jared Kushner put together the Abraham Accords, peace with countries like Saudi Arabia. Trump stopped delivering pallets of cash overnight to Palestinians, which ended up in the hands of Hamas, like Obama did way too often and Biden is doing now."

Following his interview, Rosenberg posted on Facebook: "So I did this very comprehensive interview with Israel National News last week when I was in Jerusalem. I was very complimentary towards Donald Trump because the facts are the facts. Granted I love DJT but putting that aside no President has ever been better to Israel."

"The President took the time to read the story today and actually complimented me and signed it. That means a lot to me! Thank you Mr. President and thank you for all you’ve done for the Jewish people!"