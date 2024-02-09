The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday overrode a mayoral veto and approved a resolution that calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and for an end to US military funding to Israel, The Associated Press reported.

The office of Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, said he has been “clear and consistent" in his support for a ceasefire, but explained he vetoed the resolution last week because he was concerned about its language being “one-sided” and about rising antisemitism in Minneapolis and beyond.

The resolution which was approved calls on state and federal authorities to advance a full, immediate and permanent ceasefire; provide urgently needed humanitarian aid; stop US military funding to Israel; release Israeli hostages taken by Hamas; and release thousands of Palestinian Arabs “held indefinitely without cause and trial in Israeli military prisons.”

Council President Elliott Payne and Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai said in a joint statement that they are proud of the nine council members who voted to override the mayor's veto.

Minneapolis’ move comes a week after Chicago’s City Council narrowly passed a resolution calling for an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

After hours of debate, the measure came down to one single vote, that of Mayor Brandon Johnson's, which broke a 23-23 tie and lifted the measure to 24 yays and 23 nays.

Other US cities to have passed similar motions include Atlanta, Detroit and San Francisco.