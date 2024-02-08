The Israeli Air Force held an operational conference at the Palmachim Airbase this week, led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, and with the participation of the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman.

The conference was attended by all commanders in the IAF from the rank of Lt. Col. and up, including the commanders of squadrons and operational units, and the IAF's plans for 2024 in terms of force building and operation were presented.

The conference included a presentation of the IAF's main activities in the war, from the first day until now, on all the various fronts. In addition, the IAF's central work plan for 2024, defined as a year of warfare, which touches on the force's intensification, combat in the southern arena, and readiness for combat in the northern arena, was presented.

Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar stated at the conference: "Hezbollah will continue to pay with the loss of its systems. Dozens of aircraft are now operating in the skies of southern Lebanon, and the moment an order is given - the dozens will turn into hundreds carrying out the missions within minutes from launch."

Commanding Officer of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman added: "The Israeli Air Force today is not a pillar of fire before the camp - it is inside the camp and with the camp. I am telling you this on behalf of the commanders in the field."