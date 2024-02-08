Security personnel on an EL AL flight from Prague to Tel Aviv on Thursday apprehended a passenger who attempted to break into the cockpit and the plane had to land in Greece.

Channel 12 reported that the security establishment is increasingly suspicious that the incident was terror-related.

An EL AL security guard managed to grab hold of the passenger, who was apparently an Arab and cuffed him. After the incident, the procedure in which the other planes were warned was activated.

The plane landed in Thessaloniki in coordination with the local police.

EL AL Airlines stated: "EL AL sees this severely and is taking all the measures required according to the procedures and the law in coordination with the relevant enforcement authorities. We have zero tolerance for violence and will continue to ensure the security of our passengers.

