Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was not involved in drafting the answer that Hamas gave to Israel's proposed hostage deal, Kan News reported on Thursday.

According to the report contact with Sinwar was cut off ten days ago and the Hamas leadership has been making decisions without him.

Sources in the security establishment said that contact with the Hamas leader has not only been cut off from his organization's members but also from the mediators in the hostage negotiations.

Over the past two months, the IDF has been making advances in Sinwar's hometown of Khan Yunis. The arch-terrorist was reported to be hiding in the city, but he has yet to be located.