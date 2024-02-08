With the families of the hostages in the gallery, the council of Paris on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to grant honorary citizenship to all hostages. After the vote, council members stood and applauded the families.

All party leaders, including the Communist Party and the Radical Party of the Left, voted in favor and demanded in their speeches the immediate release of all hostages.

After the vote, all party leaders met with the hostage families in the office of Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Among the hostage families in the delegation were the Buskila, Yahalomi, Calderon, and Gonen families.