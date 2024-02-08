תיעוד ממצלמות הקסדה של לוחמי יחידת אגוז דובר צה"ל

Soldiers of the IDF's Commando Brigade continue fighting in the densest areas in Khan Yunis and are intensifying operations in western Khan Yunis, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated this afternoon (Thursday).

"During the fighting, soldiers and snipers of the Egoz Unit are eliminating terrorists in close-quarters battles. Following intelligence, the soldiers raided terrorist infrastructure and located weapons, mortars, combat equipment, means for underground warfare, long-range missiles, RPG missiles and a ‘9K111 Fagot’ missile," the IDF stated.

The Commando Brigade Fire Control Center conducted hundreds of operations during which they struck observation posts and many terrorists.

Soldiers of the Maglan Unit identified and followed a terrorist cell that fired an RPG missile at IDF soldiers, who then directed an aircraft which eliminated the cell.

credit: דובר צה"ל

