British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today (Thursday) announced a series of measures to allow police to crack down on the violent and intimidating anti-Israel protests that followed in the wake of the Hamas massacre of over 1,200 people on October 7.

"Since the October 7th attacks in Israel, we've seen protests across our country almost every weekend. Many of these have been respectful, but there have also been far too many appalling examples of antisemitism, violent intimidation, and the glorification of terrorism. This must not stand," Sunak stated.

"I've asked the police what powers they need to bring order to our streets. As a result, today, we are setting out measures that will ban fireworks and flares that intimidate communities and have put our police officers in hospital, stop people from being able to climb on our sacred war memorials, and stop people from covering their faces to conceal their identity and evade arrest.

"Those who abuse their freedom to protest, undermine public safety and our democratic values, and I will give police the powers they need to crack down on this intimidating and appalling behavior," the British Prime Minister concluded.