Singer, composer, and cantor Ari Fraser spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about his mission to lend his support to Israel.

“I took the first opportunity I had to come to Israel to provide support, moral and physical,” he said. “There's a conception that it's very dangerous but it's beautiful, and actually pretty calm.”

He summarized his tour so far: “I was asked to perform for soldiers in different bases. I ended up performing in hospitals. It was quite the experience just watching everyone come together.”

He thought back to his own time in the IDF, and added: “I served in the IDF as a commander in combat, and it's quite the experience to see it again. I very much feel for them. Along with the concern, there's also understanding what's going on there inside Gaza.”

He also detailed what was going on: “It's a very high-risk situation that they're in. I don't think that any army in the world would be able to combat what they're faced with. I fought in Lebanon in 2006, what they're facing is something none of us have ever faced. It's a two-level war, with urban warfare together with underground fighting. To see their understanding and spiritual connection - we all look back sometimes at the younger crowds, the TikTok generation, and you know, I think that I underestimated them quite a bit. Coming here really gave me another look. I have full confidence in these young men and women. They're just phenomenal - they're determined, they're brave, they're spiritually connected, even the ones that aren't religious. They know what they're doing and they know why they're doing it, and for me it's astonishing and amazing and calming and comforting feeling to know that these are the young men and women who are defending and saving Israel.”

Fraser added that he has benefited more from his visit than his audiences: “I received a lot more than I've than I've provided. I've been very humbled by my visit.”

He also spoke about his music career: “I started composing music for prayers. That was my go-to, then I went to writing lyrics and with time I also realized what a yearning is out there for people to hear real messages, real spiritual music. I didn't think it out there. You watch TikTok, you see what's out there and you're like, ‘This generation's just lost.’ Starting with music about connection, about spirituality, about even the deepest contemplations people have, hearing the feedback coming the younger generation, it was like, ‘Wow, what a song.’”

Fraser receives praise from non-Jewish audiences as well. He explained: “I think that there's a void in their lives, that they're looking for something to connect to in a real way. There's so much falsehood out there, but there's also a lot of expression and things that I think that the generation are looking for. I have millions of views and responses - ‘What is this? Where? Who? What are you doing?’ It's just a different vibe.”

Fraser has a clear plan for the future: “I'm going to make as much music as I can, as much music as God sends me. Sometimes I just sit out at the piano and it's there. I'm hoping to do it as much as I can and spread it as much as I can, and be able to bring out the message that we are the light unto the nations. We are a light, and should be able to shine. That's something to sing and dance and connect to.”

Fraser noted that he has already brought support from his own community to that of Beit El: “We had lots of projects. One of the biggest concerns that our community connected to is the need that the civilians have for protection, for better, stronger response. Our community decided to adopt Beit El and try really hard to get whatever their needs are as far as equipment is concerned. We've been able to collect quite a bit to empower the security people in Beit El, and are working to understand their needs and provide them in the best way. It's from one community to another, and I think that that builds bridges that will be long-standing and practical. They are in real danger and in real need for assistance, and I think that it's something that we can do as a community.”