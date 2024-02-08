A large-scale rally will be held opposite the government complex in Jerusalem on Thursday, to call for victory in the war against Hamas.

The event will begin with a march, carrying stretchers, from the Chords Bridge. It is expected to include thousands of participants and is the end of a protest march that set out from the towns near Gaza on Sunday.

The march will include the families of soldiers killed in action in Gaza. In the afternoon, the streets around the Chords Bridge will be blocked to allow the march to pass. Additional streets will be closed as the march advances.

The protest rally itself will take place in the evening, for which reason streets around the location of the rally will be closed as well.