Minister of National Missions Orit Strock sent a letter to members of these Diplomatic Security Cabinet ahead of a deliberation on a pilot program to allow Palestinian Authority Arab workers to return to Israel. The letter expresses extreme opposition to the program.

“Based on my experience over many years, I proposed that before this decision is made, have the lists of attacks made during Ramadan and Eid al-Adha brought to you. The IDF, the Israel Police, and the ISA all maintain such lists,” she wrote.

“I have no doubt that these lists will prove the danger involved in allowing any freedom of movement to the Arabs of Judea and Samaria during the month of Ramadan, whether within Judea and Samaria or within the limits of Israel itself. This is dangerous, and you should not support it.

“My proposal is that this pilot should be reversed - first, Arabs of Judea and Samaria should prove throughout all of Ramadan and the holiday of Eid al-Adha afterwards that they can abstain from terrorism. To allow them to do so more easily, we must ensure that no leniencies in freedom of movement are granted, as each year these leniencies create ideal conditions for terrorism and are only canceled after we pay in blood.

“Should this pilot be successful, we can consider a pilot program to allow Palestinian workers into towns. Similarly, I call to end the discrimination against Israeli citizens in Judea and Samaria regarding allowing Arabs from Judea and Samaria into or near their towns.”

Security sources who spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News criticized those amongst Judea and Samaria communities who oppose allowing Palestinian Authority Arab workers to continue building and developing Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria. The sources claim that the widespread unemployment among PA Arabs since October 7th is likely to push them towards terrorism due to significant societal pressure on the civilian population by terrorist organizations.

These sources also claimed that it was possible to allow PA Arabs into Israeli towns to work with increased guards and criteria set by the ISA. “Remember, right now building in Israeli towns is frozen more than it was under Obama, something that needs to be taken into account.”