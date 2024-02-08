The family of Manny Godard, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, has been informed that his body is being held captive in Gaza.

Godard is the 31st person whose body is being held by Hamas. Until now, it was estimated that he was murdered, but his body had not been identified.

Godard's wife, Ayelet, was also murdered in the attack on their home in Kibbutz Be'eri. The two are survived by four children - Mor, Gal, Bar, and Goni - and six grandchildren.

Godard's children said that he was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, a family man who worried about all those around him, a man of love and the sea, and a diehard fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Godard moved to Kibbutz Be'eri when he was 13, and over the course of his lifetime served in a variety of roles on his kibbutz: printing in the Be'eri printing house, manning the kibbutz variety store and swimming pool, and serving as supply management chief. He also was a member of the local soccer team and served as a soccer coach.