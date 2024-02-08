Finance Committee Chairman MK Mosh Gafni, who heads United Torah Judaism's Degel Hatorah faction, responded Thursday morning to Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf's statements regarding the government and the war with Hamas.

Goldknopf heads United Torah Judaism's Agudat Yisrael faction, and currently heads the joint list, though he has less political experience than Gafni does.

"We all bear responsibility - there is no such thing as 'the government is not connected to the war,'" Gafni told his peer. "I also do not think that we need to settle in Gaza - we need to settle in the Galilee, in Karmiel - not in Gaza."

On Wednesday, Goldknopf told Kikar Hashabbat, "I don't see anyone quitting the government. Does anyone have it bad here? Who has it bad here? Sixty-four Knesset members, they have government ministries, everything is working, there is an organized budget, work is progressing."

"On the day after the war, does the government need to fall? How is the government connected to the war? It has responsibility for what happened here on Simchat Torah (October 7). Now we have opened a new box here. Who is responsible, what they did. Many people were sitting on this canister tube. They will make a lot of money from this - more than the Tekuma management's budget, to examine what happened here and how it happened."

Goldknopf also hinted to the type of investigation which will take place after the war, saying, "This will also be in the investigation committee - which will end its investigation in 2028."