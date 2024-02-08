On Thursday morning, a terrorist fired at soldiers near the town of Homesh in Samaria. The soldiers returned fire and neutralized the terrorist.

The attack took place near "Barbecue Junction," an intersection between Shavei Shomron and Dayr Sharaf, near Shechem. The soldiers on duty were from the 7037th reserve battalion.

The terrorist managed to hit the helmet of one of the soldiers, who was miraculously uninjured. Two Palestinian Authority Arabs who were in a different vehicle were shot. An investigation is underway to determine if they were struck by the terrorist's gunfire or that of the soldiers.

Samaria leader Yossi Dagan spoke with the commander of the Samaria Brigade, Shimon Sisu, and was briefed on the details of the incident. He passed on a message of encouragement from himself and all residents of Samaria.

“The soldiers acted determinedly and quickly, prevented a serious tragedy, and the residents of Samaria and all of Israel are proud of our soldiers and support them. The IDF’s determined operations and officers at every level protect the nation. We cannot allow terrorists to show themselves here. Only together will we win,” he said.

On Wednesday, undercover Border Police and IDF reservists from the 8105th Battalion killed terrorists in the town of Nur Shams in the Menashe region.

The forces carried out a "pressure cooker" operation (the code for an operation in which the forces demolish a building in which a suspect is barricaded, with the suspect still inside) to capture the suspect Muatzam Ali. He was killed during an exchange of gunfire. The soldiers also killed two other terrorists attempting to flee the building.

A security source commented: “The best defense for residents of Samaria is continued offensive action, arrest of suspects, and killing terrorists from the air and on the ground.”

“The Central Command and the Judea and Samaria Division are continuing their offensive policy, with three operations in a refugee camp in less than a day. Three terrorists were killed, among them a senior suspect, several more injured, and a number of IEDs buried under the city were neutralized.”

The source commented that more than 350 terrorists have been killed since the beginning of the war, more than 3,000 have been arrested, and more than 150 operations have been carried out in various "refugee camps."