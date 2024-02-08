The rain and wintry weather of the past two weeks - the longest stretch since 1992 - has come to an end, and Israelis can expect warmer weather over the next few days, though there may still be rainfall in some areas of Israel.

Due to the torrential rains, the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose 3.5 centimeters (1.38 inches) since Wednesday, bringing the total rise of the past two weeks to 1.3 meters (4.27 feet).

According to the Water Authority, the Kinneret's is currently just 1.46 meters (4.79 feet) from the upper red line, which signals maximum capacity.

Thursday will see temperatures rise slightly, reaching above seasonal average. Over the course of the day, it will become slightly cloudy. Thursday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, especially in the center, the southern coastline, and the northern Negev, and there may be fog.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight drop in temperatures, especially in central Israel and in the Negev. Temperatures will still remain slightly above seasonal average. There is a chance of local showers.

Friday night will bring a chance of local showers and isolated thunderstorms in northern Israel.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and there will be a slight drop in temperatures, especially in northern Israel and in the mountains. There may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel. In the morning, there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in northern Israel.

Sunday will be cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise slightly, to above seasonal average.