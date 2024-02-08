B’nai Brith Canada has written to several universities across Canada to urge them to cancel events featuring a speaker who publicly endorsed Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.

B’nai Brith Canada noted in a statement on Wednesday that Sami Hamdi, a British political commentator, was invited by the Canadian Muslim Political Affairs Council (CMPAC) to be the keynote speaker for the organization’s “Palestine Solidarity and Advocacy” campus tour across the country. Hamdi is scheduled to speak this week at Western University, Carleton University, the University of Toronto Mississauga Campus, and McGill University.

Hamdi is not an accredited academic, and in remarks at a London, U.K., mosque on October 18, 2023, the pundit openly celebrated Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attacks.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) recently published footage of Hamdi’s speech, in which he said that the Palestinian Arabs should not be pitied, but rather their victory should be celebrated.

"Netanyahu did not envisage that for the first time since 1948, the Palestinians would actually retake land back from the Israelis. Netanyahu did not envisage that for the first time since 1948, the Palestinians would be able to hold those territories for more than 72 hours," said Hamdi.

"We are pitying a people who brought a huge victory since 1948. Don't pity them – they don't want your pity – celebrate the victory. Allah has shown the world that no normalization can erase the Palestinian cause. When everybody thought it was finished, it is roaring," he added.

Richard Robertson, B’nai Brith Canada’s Director of Research and Advocacy, said on Wednesday, “Anyone who celebrates and is elated by the idea of terrorists butchering civilians and raping women and girls should not be permitted to influence our students. We cannot imagine his appearances producing anything of academic value, and based on his past statements, there is the danger that his remarks will contribute to the incitement of hatred against Jewish students.”

“Such views cannot be condoned in the name of academic freedom. In the interest of student safety and wellbeing, we are urging these universities to intervene and cancel his appearance,” he added.