In recent days, a team from the US Army visited Israel, with the goal of creating a mechanism that would bring aid directly to the north of the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the aid would be inspected in Cyprus and sent by ship to Gaza, where it will be distributed to citizens through a compound that will be set up in the area, under different supervision. It is not yet known whether the Americans themselves will serve as inspectors.

So far, more than 10,000 trucks have entered the Strip since the war began, according to the following distribution: 119,930 tons of food on 5,716 trucks, 13,800 tons of medical equipment on 1,161 trucks, 19,340 tons of water on 963 trucks, and 21,040 tons of equipment for shelters on 1,458 trucks.

There are also about 838 mixed trucks, which contain about 12,430 tons of additional assistance.