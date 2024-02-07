Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference on Wednesday, during which he criticized the executive order signed by US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on four residents of Judea and Samaria accused of violence against Palestinian Arabs.

"This order is a very severe and inappropriate thing which harms an entire population of law-abiding citizens, among whom are soldiers who fell in the fight to eliminate Hamas. If they were using it equally- they would have imposed sanctions on Palestinians as well," the Prime Minister said when asked on the matter.

The Prime Minister opened his statement by proclaiming: "We are on the road to complete victory. It is in reach - it is a few months away, not years."

Regarding the discussions on the day after the war, in light of his meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken, he said "the day after, is the day after Hamas. After we destroy Hamas we will ensure that Gaza will be totally demilitarized. There is only one force that can ensure demilitarization: the State of Israel. That means that Israel will operate in Gaza, in every location and at every time needed to ensure that terrorism won't lift its head again. The civil management of Gaza can not be by those who teach and fund terrorism, that means that we have to replace UNRWA. I ordered to begin this process and I also updated Blinken."

Addressing the families of the hostages and spoke about Hamas's demands for a deal: "The military pressure is a vital factor in their release, giving in to Hamas's crazy demands will only ask for another massacre."

When asked about an Israeli agreement to release terrorists as part of a hostage deal, he answered: "We have not committed to anything, not the crazy things that Hamas is demanding, not the nature of the terrorists, and not the inflated numbers. There is supposed to be a negotiation process through mediators, but from Hamas's reaction, as I see it, they aren't there."

Regarding the humanitarian aid, the Prime Minister stated that "according to one of our security officials - up to 60% of the humanitarian aid that enters Gaza is taken by Hamas. I instructed the IDF to find solutions that would reduce Hamas's takeover of humanitarian aid.