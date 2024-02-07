Neighborhood residents say that new educational and yeshiva institutions are currently being built near the caravan complex that houses a children’s yeshiva and nursery schools in Har Homa.

The residents of Har Homa claim that they are obviously happy with the development of the education system in the neighborhood, but are outraged by the lack of security and claim that the workers on the site are a significant danger to their children’s safety."

Head of the Forum of Mothers for Children's Safety, Liora Alon, warned of the tangible danger to the children in the neighborhood.

"There are 250-300 children in the educational institutions. There are countless workers all around and the schools are not protective structures. The regional security officer suggested putting dirt mounds around the buildings and putting up a double fence," she says.

"I told him it's ineffective, a tractor can ride over the dirt and break down the fences. This is not a preventive measure. The only thing that can prevent any danger is stationing two Home Front Command soldiers with weapons around the construction site."

Several huge trucks come in here every day, as well as 4-5 tractors that work regularly at the site, and several dozen workers from the East Jerusalem neighborhoods and communities beyond the Green Line. The work area is adjacent to the school complex, and there is no significant fence separating it.

"Parents in the neighborhood expect the municipality to intervene and take responsibility for the safety of their children, especially during such a sensitive and tense time," the parents say.

"The construction is run by a contractor for the municipality, so the most basic request is for the Jerusalem Municipality to take care of our safety," Alon demands.

"There are many Home Front Command soldiers in the area. They can assign two soldiers to be here. It's so difficult, but no one is helping us. The municipality ignores us and those in charge of security don't answer our requests. The Ministry of Education also didn't pay attention to our claim. We are extremely distressed here."