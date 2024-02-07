At the initiative of the Israeli Embassy in London, dozens of British members of parliament today (Wednesday) wore dog tags in support of the hostages, during the "Questions for the Prime Minister” Parliament session, commemorating four months since the murderous attack by Hamas on October 7.

Among others, the dog tags were worn by Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt (who sits to the right of the Prime Minister), Minister Robert Cortes, Member of Parliament Alicia Kearns, and many other members of parliament from all sides, Conservatives, Labor, the Liberal Democrats, the DUP and others.

Deputy Ambassador Oren Marmorstein, who led the initiative, said: "We will not give up. We will continue to remind Britain and the entire world. We will continue to appear in every debate and every plenary session, and we will continue to demand: ‘Free the hostages now.'"

The Jewish Chronicle reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak carries a set of “Bring them Home Now” dog tags in his pocket and keeps them on his desk to “remind him of the plight of the hostages.”