President of France Emmanuel Macron participated on Wednesday in a memorial ceremony at the Les Invalides Palace in Paris in memory of the French citizens who were murdered during the October 7th massacre and mentioned the three citizens who are still being held hostage by Hamas.

"This was the biggest antisemitic massacre of the century," Macron stated and added: "The indescribable emerged from the depths of history. We weep in the face of barbarism."

He further stated that "the French nation will never forget the victims of the 7th of October. 68 million French people mourn the Hamas attack. Macron added: "Whoever kills through hatred will always find love opposing them."

During his address he mentioned the three French citizens who are still in captivity: Ofer Calderon, Ohad Yahalomi, and Orión Hernández Radoux.