הרב זרביב מחסל מחבלים באדיבות המצלם

Tel Aviv Beit Din Rabbi, Avraham Zarbiv (52), a combat soldier in the Givati ​​Reconnaissance Unit, threw a grenade at terrorists in Khan Yunis and eliminated them.

The video obtained by Arutz Sheva – Israel National News, shows the shootout between the terrorists and the Givati soldiers, while shouts of "return fire" are heard in the background. At one point, a soldier is heard shouting, "Zarbiv is throwing a grenade," and Rabbi Zarbiv is seen throwing a grenade at the terrorists and eliminating them. Watch the special video.

The IDF spokesman updated on activities in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and stated that the paratroopers operating in the west of the city have killed dozens of terrorists in the last day. In one of the incidents, the soldiers encountered an armed terrorist squad and eliminated it in battle. In addition, it was also reported, that the soldiers located many weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, hand grenades, and explosive charges.

The Maglan unit is also operating in west Khan Yunis, and it was reported that they eliminated a number of terrorists in close-range encounters, including three armed terrorists who fired anti-tank missiles at the IDF forces. Egoz unit soldiers, who are also active in various operations, have raided several combat zones, eliminated terrorists, and located ammunition stocks and shafts.

In another operation in Khan Yunis, soldiers from the 646th brigade identified a terrorist in the area and, in cooperation with the Air Force, eliminated him from the air. After that, three more terrorists were identified, and they were killed in another attack. Givati soldiers also eliminated a number of other terrorists in the area - and found weapons and Hamas documents.