Soldiers of the Yahalom Unit and another elite unit carried out a targeted raid under the command of the 98th Brigade on an additional strategic underground tunnel over one kilometer in length in Khan Yunis.

The tunnel was used to hide high-ranking members of the Hamas terrorist organization and to hold hostages. The forces fought in the tunnel against terrorists, breached metal doors, and neutralized explosives.

During searches in the tunnel, several rooms were discovered, including a barred cell where hostages were held, a bathroom, and a rest area used by terrorists holding the hostages.

Additionally, intelligence materials and weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization were found in the tunnel. This tunnel held approximately 12 hostages at different times; three of them have been returned to Israel, and the rest are still being held in Gaza.

As is the practice of the Hamas terrorist organization, this tunnel was also built under the heart of a civilian area of Khan Yunis, and intelligence estimates suggest millions of shekels were invested in its construction. This strategic tunnel is part of an intricate and interconnected underground labyrinth, linked to another tunnel revealed a few weeks ago where additional hostages were held.

credit: דובר צה"ל

