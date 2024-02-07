Dozens of IDF weapons fell from a truck and were left scattered on the road. The weapons were spotted on the road by a concerned citizen who contacted the security forces and alerted them to the incident, Kan News reported.

The security forces arrived at the scene to collect the weapons.

According to a preliminary examination, it appears that the weapons were transported in a military truck and, contrary to procedures, the truck was driven without being properly secured.

During the drive, the weapons fell out of the truck without any of the soldiers in the truck noticing.

The IDF did not respond to a request for a comment on the incident.