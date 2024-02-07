The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations has denied his country having any involvement in the October 7th massacre, but acknowledged that Hamas receives significant support from his country, including weaponry, training, and other empowering support.

“We have not participated in this decision,” Amir Saeid Iravani told NBC News. “It was the Palestinian decision and the Palestinian implementation. We have no role in this case,” he added.

Iravani nevertheless detailed his country's extensive efforts to support resistance against Israel and the West in the Middle East.

“In the case of the Palestinians we’re sending arms, we’re training them and empowering them. With the other parts of the region, we have some coordination, cooperation, consultation, and maybe some financing also.”

US officials have linked Iran to Lebanese-based terror group Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad of Judea and Samaria, and groups in Iraq and Syria that have targeted US forces.

Iravani claimed that his country was not aiding the Houthi rebels in Yemen, including supplying them with advanced weapon systems. He also insisted that Iran has not been directing the attacks.

“Not at all. It is dependent on them. They have their own weapons, and after eight years at war, they have a lot of experience as well.”