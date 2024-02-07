The al-Akhbar magazine has published new details of Hamas's proposal for a prisoner exchange deal.

As a precondition for any arrangement, Hamas demands a complete halt to Israeli military activity in Gaza, including its airspace.

The hostages to be freed in the first stage would be women, children, the sick, and the elderly, in exchange for the release of all Palestinian women, children, and men aged 50 and above currently held by Israel.

This is in addition to approximately 1500 other Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including 500 convicted of murder who are serving life or lengthy sentences.