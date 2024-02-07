October 7th plunged us into the world described by Alasdair Macintyre in "After Virtue", in which the American thinker imagines that reason has suffered the consequences of a catastrophe and that philosophers are no longer able to understand that they have sunk into a senseless chaos.

The silence on the Hamas rapes by women's rights organizations was not enough (it took UN Women three months to begin to talk about it) and Israel was dragged to The Hague on charges of genocide. After the October 7 massacre, Israel also ended up in sixth place, tied with Iran, on the list of the world's top persecutors of journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Iran and Israel are listed together behind China, Myanmar, Belarus, Russia and Vietnam and do worse than Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, three countries famous for press freedom...

An example of journalists arrested by Israel and why? The American network NBC has cut ties with a Palestinian Arab freelancer arrested by Israel on charges of incitement to terrorism and identification with a terrorist organization.

In which other country is glorifying the murder of 1,200 innocent people not a crime?

HonestReporting, an organization that focuses on media coverage of Israel, found that two Gaza photojournalists working for the AP and Reuters had boasted about footage they had captured while accompanying Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

Enthusiastically recounting what he had seen in Israel, particularly in Sderot, and the raid on a room where Israelis were hiding before being killed by terrorists, Abu Mostafa urged the Palestinian Arabs to take advantage of the opportunity to raid the Jewish state, saying: “I advise anyone who can go, go, go. It is a unique event that will not be repeated."

HonestReporting then denounced the presence of Palestinian Arab photojournalists alongside the terrorists, raising ethical questions regarding their morality and professionalism, and the real possibility that they could have known in advance of the Hamas attack.

But Israel is condemned for coming out against this immoral and unethical, even criminal behavior of journalists. After all, it cannot be that terrorists present themselves as "journalists". Hamas would never do that, no no. Hamas has standards. Hamas would never endanger journalists by doing something like that. Hamas would never use ambulances to transport missiles and terrorists, nor would it place its headquarters under a hospital or a house or a school, nor would it hide missiles in its sacred mosques or use Gazans as human shields, appropriate their aid food and attack those Gazans trying to flee the war...

Israel is the only country from Marrakesh to India with a free press. The only country in the entire region where the press can freely criticize the government and its leaders and write the worst things about them.

But today, to say that Israel deliberately targets the press is not ridiculous: in the wokeized West, just as Iran disarms, Israel oppresses.

A huge part of the decadent West, which babbles about freedom from morning to night, has chosen to believe all the lies of Hamas. They will be next.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author of 20 books, including "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter. His writing has appeared in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone Institute and Die Weltwoche. He is also a Middle East Forum Writing Fellow.