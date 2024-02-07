Kan reports that the daughter of an Egyptian official close to the regime and security authorities in the Sinai is being treated in israel.

The decision to move the 12-year-old girl to Israel was made after she was injured in a traffic accident and hospitalized in Cairo. From there, it was decided to move her to Hadassah Hospital, where there is a dedicated ward for complex trauma in children.

Israel approved the transfer as a humanitarian gesture considered particularly rare during this period. The decision shows Israel's desire to carry on close relations with Egypt.

Egypt, along with Qatar, currently serves as the mediator between Israel and Hamas in negotiations for a prisoner exchange agreement.

The decision to treat the girl comes well Israel and Egypt have significant differences of opinion regarding the IDF's operations and control of the Philadelphi Corridor.