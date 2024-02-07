Last week I made a video on how the Biden administration is rewarding Hamas by threatening to recognize a Palestinian state. I called it:

The Biden Administration is a Danger to Israel

Now, the Biden administration is publicizing a horrific blood libel against Jews!

After we just experienced the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust!

We are living in an alternate reality, where good is evil and evil is good.

Just listen to this blood libel, issued as an executive order in the name of President Biden himself.

Here we go, I’m now quoting word for word from the White House website, and I quote:

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America etc etc etc,

"I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, find that the situation in the West Bank — in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction — has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and the broader Middle East region. These actions undermine the foreign policy objectives of the United States, including the viability of a two-state solution and ensuring Israelis and Palestinians can attain equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom. They also undermine the security of Israel and have the potential to lead to broader regional destabilization across the Middle East, threatening United States personnel and interests. For these reasons, these actions constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat. Accordingly, I hereby order...."

And then the executive order lists out all the stipulations on punishing Jews.

And their first act of punishment was to force an Israeli bank to freeze all bank accounts and credit cards of four Israeli farmers in the hills of Judea & Samaria who have had to defend themselves from the Arab Muslim neighbors who attack them and try steal their property. (They have never been accused of violence or brought to court. The information probably came from a leftist anti-Israel organizaton)

So the Biden administration created an executive order to Punish Jews! for what? For defending themselves against Arabs who use violence against them!

When a reporter contacted one of the Jewish farmers asking him for a statement after President Biden froze his account, the farmer answered, and I quote, “It’s hard for me to believe that President Biden is thinking of me”. He didn’t believe it, until it started to receive tons of messages from friends telling him it’s true.

And this libelous Presidebtial order, targeting simple Jewish farmers settling the land of Israel, after we, the Jews in Israel, were the ones massacred by evil Arab Muslims, supported by international funding and UNRWA.

After, we, the Israeli people, are fighting for our lives to destroy Hamas’ evil terror infrastructure in Gaza to ensure that no more Oct 7th massacres ever occur again.

After, we, the people of Israel, who now understand that there can never, ever be self-rule of Arab Muslims in our midst, not by Hamas, not by the Palestinian authority or by any Arab Muslim entity, yet not only is the Biden administration not punishing our enemies, but they are telling the world that it’s us Jews who are the obstacle to peace, and the US will punish us settlers who use “violence” to defend ourselves from the Arab Muslim terrorists who attack us!

But there is no "settler violence" to speak of. There is Arab violence, lots of it.

This is our reality.

Our enemies are laughing hysterically. They massacre us, they use violence against us in Judea & Samaria everyday, that is why I’m serving in the army right now in the Judean hills, to prevent the Arab Muslim violence around us, and yet the Biden administration is blaming the Jews and punishing the Jews!

Our enemies see that the US administration is giving them a free hand to continue murdering Jews.

It’s just insane.

I want to end with a poignant post by a friend of mine, who actually also happens to be an expert and a professor on international law.

Prof Eugene Kontorovich writes as follows:

“Who could have thought that a few months after the Oct.7th massacre and abductions, Israel would be facing a Palestinian state imposed on it; a show trial for committing genocide in The Hague; and the U.S. threatening to impose sanctions on Israeli officials instead of terrorists. Iran Hamas is getting what it wanted.”

Regardless, You know me, and I always highlight the silver lining in every situation.

What’s the silver lining here?

-The Israeli people are waking up to realize that Israel is a banana republic, taking orders from the United States government.

How in the world can an Israeli citizen lose all access to bank accounts and credit cards without and day in court to defend himself, all instant, because of a directive from the US government?

-And it’s waking up more Jews to realize that the Biden administration is an enemy of the Jewish state of Israel, not a friend of ally.

What ally ignores punishing the evil terrorists and instead threatens and punishments the victim?

We will only have better times when we break the unhealthy control that the United States government imposed upon Israel, and that can only be fixed after enough Israelis wake up and realize the current situation is broken and must be fixed.

Once we as a people wake up to the evil control of the US government over Israel, then we can work to find US politicians like former Secretary of State Alexander Haig who understood the true power of the alliance between Israel & the U.S., and then great U.S. truly as Allie’s and not as a banana republic.

As former Secretary of State Alexander Haig once stated:

Israel is the largest American aircraft carrier in the world that cannot be sunk, does not carry even one American soldier, and is located in a critical region for American national security.

He understood how valuable the alliance is between Israel and the USA, for the benefit of America.

America, Israel and the whole freedom loving world needs that type of leader again today. May that day come speedily in our time.

In the meantime, join me in calling out this blood libel from the Biden administration, and help me wake people up to the inspiring truth beyond the headlines.

Am Yisrael Chai, folks. All will be good.

We are winning this war, and we will win this war, despite our evil Arab Muslim enemies, despite the evil from the Biden administration and despite our internal challenges.



Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast (PulseofIsrael.com) and the CEO of 12Tribe Films Foundation. After working as a change management consultant for Accenture in NYC and opening up their Israel office in Tel Aviv, Avi then produced the acclaimed movie “Home Game” about Gush Katif. Due to the success of “Home Game” worldwide, Avi made a career change to dedicate his time to using media, videos and social media to promote the politically incorrect truth about Israel, the Jewish people and the freedom-loving world. Today, Avi also is the Director of 12Tribe Films which manages IsraelUnwired.com.