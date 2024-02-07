The IDF soldier who contracted a fungal infection after being seriously wounded in battle in the Gaza Strip has died, Sheba Medical Center reported this morning (Wednesday).

The family of the soldier appealed for help in obtaining the experimental drug Fosmanogepix from Ireland and succeeded in obtaining it, but the treatment did not help and the soldier was pronounced dead.

The soldier had been seriously wounded in an RPG attack during combat operations in Gaza and subsequently suffered an acute fungal infection.

The Israeli Society for Infectious Diseases has warned that soldiers returning from Gaza have been carrying an alarming amount of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.