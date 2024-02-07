אוהלים בכרם שלום צו השעה

Dozens of activists braved the winter cold as they slept in tents at the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza last night in protest against the continued provision of aid to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip while Hamad continues to hold more than 100 Israelis hostage and to block the aid trucks from entering Gaza.

Yesterday, the protestors blocked about 130 trucks from entering Gaza.

This morning, hundreds of protesters are making their way toward the crossing with the aim of blocking the trucks today as well, despite the fact that the area was declared a closed military area by the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman.