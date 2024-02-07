MK Eliyahu Revivo (Likud) spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the threatening letter left at his door, expressed his distaste at the conduct between Minister Dudi Amsalem and MK Tali Gottlieb, and called for the government to implement a clear policy regarding Palestinians working in Israel.

“I never saw the letter, only a copy of it, with my name and that of other right-wing MKs on it. The issue has been sent to the relevant security authorities, and I don't think it correct to give it too much of a platform. Nevertheless, I clarify to any organization of one kind or another that its threats do not deter me, and I will continue my work as my voters expect of me.”

Regarding the motive behind the letter, he said: “I don't know, but presume that something annoyed them. My name and that of my family mentioned illegitimately and exploitatively, but also not coherently. On the one hand, they expect us as MKs from the right to help take revenge on thousands of despicable terrorists, and on the other hand expect us to collapse the government, so even their own behavior is incoherent. I don't let fear take control of me, and trust our security forces. They do their work faithfully and any decision of theirs is immediately acceptable to me.”

He said that he has trouble with the behavior of others in his party, in particular the recent clash between Minister Dudi Amsalem and MK Tali Gottlieb, which involved shouting and mutual exchange of insults. “This isn't our way. We act with restraint. It is not my way, even if I have something to say - I usually manage to do so in a restrained and responsible manner, ideally in private. If one of us loses their temper from time to time that's understandable, we are human, but if someone develops it as a habit I can only be embarrassed for them.”

“We would be best advised not to fall to that level, and not to be drawn into such conversations, because millions of ears hear us and want to believe that we as elected officials spend our time working, especially during the war, and not throwing fits,” Revivo emphasized. “On the other hand, there are impulses sometimes, and so as not to like I am criticizing one or the other, I prefer not to deal with it at all.”

Regarding the hostages and the negotiations for prisoner exchange agreement, he explained: “in precisely the same way that I am worried about Israel relying on Qatar to bring about a deal, I am worried about the interpretation in which we are reliant on Sinwar's answer. In the end of the day, it is as if he wrote the script and we are playing our parts. There is no option but far-reaching operations that will have Hamas crawling back to us as opposed to chasing after them with various conditions over the smallest of details, such as allowing an international body to visit the hostages or bring them medications. Trucks are still rolling and we still allow them to rebuild their forces.”

Regarding his previous opposition to a prisoner exchange agreement, despite the recovery of many hostages, he claimed: “I absolutely and unequivocally still oppose such a deal. I would not have allowed it then, when slightly more pressure would have had them begging for a deal more advantageous to us. There is one thing that I am focused on, which is that anything Hamas asks for is not good for us. We cannot let them make the rules.”

He dismissed the claims that the government should have elections as soon as possible. “It is insane to even speak of this, any talk of elections is a psychological trick to make us discuss them more. There were legitimate elections, the people had their say, and we received a clear mandate. As long as the Prime Minister and the government have not announced otherwise, this government will work to complete its term. Why should I collapse it? Especially in these conditions. The government has not changed its mind or representation, or its responsibilities to the voters. Why should I collapse it? Opportunism? The voters expect us to provide stability, leadership, and responsibility, and that is what we do and, with God's help, continue to do.”

He ended by discussing the issue of Palestinian workers entering Israel. “The solution must begin with the government declaring its policy regarding Palestinian workers inside Israel. The government needs to decide. If they aren't allowed in, businesses can prepare appropriately, if they are, we need to know under what conditions, and in what quantity. I have presented a clear policy paper with a concrete opinion, and still do not intend to interfere in the government's decision. My job as a lawmaker is to legislate and supervise the government, but not to replace it and not to take its job. The government needs to decide, and only afterwards will we know what to tell businesses and the market.”