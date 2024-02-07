New Hope Party chairman Gideon Sa'ar told his party's activists on Tuesday evening that he thinks it is necessary to immediately stop the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Sa'ar said that "the situation in which Hamas takes over and distributes humanitarian aid in Gaza is impossible and must stop. This undermines one of the goals of the war - the destruction of the governmental capabilities in the Gaza Strip - because it gives power to Hamas vis-à-vis the population. I called for alternatives to be formulated on the issue and I am of the opinion that, right now, humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip should be stopped immediately until an aid outline is formulated that would ensure the aid will not be subject to a takeover by Hamas."

"I base my remarks on the words of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken from October 17, after a discussion in the War Cabinet, that 'Hamas may seize or destroy aid entering Gaza or prevent it from reaching the people who need it.' If Hamas in any way blocks the humanitarian aid from reaching the civilians, including through the seizing of the aid itself, we will be the first to condemn it and work to prevent it from happening again.'"

"Therefore, on the eve of the US Secretary of State's visit to Israel, we must reboot the idea of humanitarian aid in order to continue to achieve one of the goals of the war, which is the destruction of Hamas' governmental capabilities in the Gaza Strip," concluded Sa'ar.

