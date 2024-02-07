US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday hosted Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Also in attendance were Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, and family members of hostages being held captive by Hamas.

Following their private meeting, Speaker Johnson and Speaker Ohana delivered a joint statement.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Speaker Ohana, Ambassador Herzog, and our wonderful friends from Israel here to the Capitol,” said Johnson.

“Our meeting today comes at a perilous juncture in world history. Nearly four months ago, on October 7th, antisemitic terrorists waged an attack on the Jewish people, unlike anything they have seen in decades. Today, Israel is still under attack, and Israelis and Americans are still being held hostage. Make no mistake, this is a coordinated attack on our shared values and our freedom,” he added.

“The United States and Israel are locked in a civilizational battle against the enemies of freedom, and our world is becoming a more dangerous place. With that in mind, I’m not going to mince words,” said Johnson.

“Israel is America’s closest ally and best friend in the Middle East, and when you threaten Israel: you threaten freedom itself. And freedom, like light, can never be overcome with darkness. Freedom always wins. However, victory requires men and women to stand for what is right. And right now, sadly, we’re seeing an absence of leadership in the White House.”

“Sadly, there are concerted efforts attempting to appease our enemies globally, and especially in the Middle East – going so far as to portray a decrease in support for Israel at a time when they need it most. But I have hope because the American people love Israel. They love our Jewish brothers and sisters. They know that now is not the time to back away,” Johnson continued.

“When it comes to Israel, we will not waver, we will not compromise, and we will not turn away. We will say what we know to be true, ‘The Jewish people deserve to live freely and safely in their ancestral homeland.’ And we will not only say what’s true; we will act to protect what’s true.”

“Over the weekend, House Republicans announced a new aid package to deliver defense and military aid to Israel. It will fend off our enemies in the Middle East, and restore costs incurred by the Pentagon’s efforts to deter Iran,” the Speaker continued.

“There’s no time for hesitation. History beckons us to act boldly and decisively to defend Israel and our own citizens. Families are waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, and all Israelis continue wait for justice to be enacted against Hamas”.

“Speaker Ohana, we are proud to stand with you,” concluded Johnson.