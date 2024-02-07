Egyptian officials said on Tuesday they have received Hamas' response to a framework ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip, Egypt's State Information Service said, according to the Reuters news agency.

"We will discuss all the details of the proposed framework with the concerned parties to reach an agreement on the final formula as soon as possible," Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced that Hamas has submitted its answer regarding the proposal for a hostage deal, after days of foot-dragging by the terrorist organization.

Hamas stated after the Qatari leader's announcement, "We recently gave Qatar and Egypt our response regarding the framework agreement after the leadership's consultations with the factions were completed. We responded to the proposal in a positive spirit, with a demand for a total and complete ceasefire, an end to the fighting, a promise of humanitarian aid, shelter and the restoration of the Strip, the removal of the siege and the completion of the exchange."

"We appreciate the role of our brothers in Egypt, Qatar and all the countries that seek to stop the brutal aggression against our people," the terrorist organization stated.

Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Tuesday night that Hamas' response showed flexibility, asking for a specific timeline for the ceasefire to end after the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday in early April.

"Egypt will continue to exert its utmost efforts in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip soon," Rashwan said, according to the report.