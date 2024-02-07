Syrian media on Tuesday evening reported explosions in the Homs area, in western Syria, as a result of an air strike which was blamed on Israel.

According to the reports, the Syrian air defense systems were activated against several “hostile targets” over the skies of Homs. The air defenses shot down a number of missiles, they added.

Sources in the Syrian opposition claimed that damage was caused as the result of a failure of the Syrian interception systems, and that the attack targeted assets related to Iran and its affiliates.

While the US has launched strikes against the pro-Iranian militias in both Syria and Iraq in recent weeks, the last time Syria accused Israel of an air strike on its territory was in late December, when Syrian media reported that explosions were heard in and around the capital of Damascus following an air strike attributed to Israel.

The Syrian Army said that the Israel Air Force attacked several targets in the Damascus area from Lebanon's airspace and that the attack caused damage.

About two hours earlier, Syrian media reported another Israeli strike in the area of the Syrian capital.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization based in London, reported that the attack attributed to Israel occurred at Damascus airport.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense stated that "Israel attacked several areas in the southern region. Our air defense dealt with the missiles and shot down most of them."

The ministry also said that damage was caused as a result of the attack.