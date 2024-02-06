Israeli singer Eden Golan will represent the State of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Sweden on May 11, after winning the Channel 12 television show “Rising Star” (Hakochav Haba in Hebrew), an Israeli interactive reality singing competition whose winner is given the opportunity to represent Israel in the Eurovision.

Or Cohen finished in second place, and Mika Moshe finished in third place in Tuesday’s finals.

After she was declared the winner, Golan said, "This year, more than ever, I am excited to represent my country in Europe. I promise to do my best and bring the Eurovision Song Contest to Israel."

Golan, 20, from Tel Aviv, stood out throughout the season of “Rising Star”. In Tuesday’s finals, she performed the songs "I Have Nothing" and "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing".