Head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, Head of the NSC, Tzachi Hanegbi, and head of COGAT, Major-General Ghassan Alian, met today (Tuesday) in secret with senior Palestinian Authority official, Hussein al-Sheikh.

According to Yaron Avraham of Channel 12 News, the meeting in Tel Aviv focused on the attempt to prevent the flare-up of confrontations in Judea and Samaria, as part of the joint attempt to calm the area before the month of Ramadan.

Hussein al-Sheikh asked the Israelis to enable the entry of workers to Israel, to alleviate the economic strain. To be noted that the meeting did not discuss “the day after.”

According to the report, the Israeli senior officials shared with their PA counterpart that considerations were being made to enable a pilot program that will be launched in the near future, enabling Palestinian workers aged 45 and over, who have passed an investigation and have previously worked in Israel, to be permitted entry.