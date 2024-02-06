Major General Yehuda Fuchs, the commander of the IDF Central Command apologized this evening (Tuesday) for the IDF training exercise that simulated the kidnapping of an Arab by Jewish settlers.

"It was a mistake to practice this specific scenario, of the kidnapping of a Palestinian by Israelis," Fuchs said, adding, "We will increase the oversight of the scenarios in future exercises."

Major General Fuchs was present during the exercise which simulated the kidnapping of an Arab man from the village of Al-Funduq in Samaria by two settlers and the bringing of the captive to the Jewish community of Ramat Gil'ad.

Soldiers impersonating the settlers wore a yellow vest with the words "Enemy" on the front and were "arrested" by the Shin Bet and the Duvdevan elite unit.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi also apologized this evening for the exercise, saying, "The scenario in question should not have been rehearsed and it was a mistake. We will investigate and learn, and we are sorry to everyone who was hurt by this."

He added that "the IDF forces under the Central Command, under the command of General Yehuda Fuchs, work around the clock and while risking their lives for the security of the residents. We will continue to work together for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel."