In recent days the US and Israel have discussed, also in meetings with Ron Dermer, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, in Washington, an outline for a plan to exile Hamas leaders.

A reliable source commented that “In talks between Israel and US officials the possibility of exiling Hamas leaders was raised, but this is dependent on the progress of the hostage deal, or the release of the hostages.”

Following talks behind closed doors, senior officials close to Netanyahu, who have not confirmed that they are quoting the PM as well, have commented that Israel regards this as “a good option,” as this means the end of the Hamas leadership.