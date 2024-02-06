The IDF Spokesperson's Unit this evening (Tuesday) cleared for publication the name of a soldier who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

The fallen soldier was identified as Major David Shakuri (30) a resident of Rehovot, deputy commander of the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade, of the Combat Engineering Corps.

Since the beginning of the war, 563 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 226 since the beginning of the IDF's ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the IDF cleared for publication that Sgt. First Class Shimon Yehoshua Asulin, 24, from Beit Shemesh, was killed on Saturday in a battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.