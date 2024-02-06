The IDF has targeted aid trucks that were stolen by the Hamas terrorist organization for military use, i24NEWS reported.

According to the report, which cited security sources, Hamas seized the trucks and converted them into ammunition-transport vehicles to use in the organization's war against the Jewish State.

Armed gunmen were found inside one of the vehicles.

This is the first time it has been proven that aid trucks that entered Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid have been seized by Hamas and used for military purposes since the beginning of the war.

Residents of Gaza have accused Hamas of stealing and hoarding aid sent into Gaza by the international community for the civilian population.