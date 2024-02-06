Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich toured all reserve duty bases and visited business owners serving in the reserves, in order to make sure that his guidelines for the distribution of funds to reservists is being properly implemented.

During the visit, the Minister met soldiers at various bases in and around Gaza and even visited local businesses in Ashkelon, where he met with business owners, heard about the challenges they are facing and made sure that all of the recently approved benefits and grants have been given to the business owners and are being utilized by them.

During the tour, the minister said that he guided the professionals with success statistics similar to that of the Iron Dome – of at least 98 percent.

Recently, thanks to Smotrich and the hard work of the professional staff in his ministry, billions of Shekels were special approved, to provide the reservists and their families with everything they need.

Minister Smotrich: "As I said and promised – our heroes will get everything they need, and even more. These visits are important and I will continue to visit more cities and front lines throughout the country in the coming days, to make sure that the decisions are implemented on the ground."

"I remind any reservist or family member that they can, and are even encouraged, to call my office and receive an immediate answer to any question or problem that arises. The reservists are our heroes – we will support them now and at all times!"