As part of his official visit to Israel, the president of Argentina, Mr. Javier Milei, arrived directly at the Western Wall upon his landing.

Accompanying the president was a delegation headed by Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, who is slated to serve as Argentina's ambassador to Israel, the chief cabinet secretary, the foreign minister, the president's secretary, ministers, and other senior officials in his government.

He was received by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and by the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who explained to him the importance of the site and the yearnings of the Jewish people for Jerusalem throughout the generations.

The rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites thanked the president for his warm and clear support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel, and blessed him for his special connection with the Jews of Argentina and Judaism, and for his announcement to move the Argentinian embassy to Jerusalem.

"I want to express unwavering support for the State of Israel. I defend the nation in Israel's right to self-defense in the face of the terrorist attacks. Darkness has never been able to defeat light, so we will see the light and end the war successfully," said the President of Argentina during his visit to the Western Wall.

The president chose to make his first visit outside the borders of Argentina to Israel, opening it at the spiritual center of the Jewish people - the Western Wall, and is expected to conclude it there on Friday.

During the visit, the president was deeply moved by the occasion, offering a silent prayer alongside the stones of the Wall, and lighting a memorial candle for the victims and fallen soldiers of the Iron Swords War.

The president concluded his visit with a tour of the new Great Bridge route in the Western Wall Tunnels and received the album 'The Western Wall Tunnels,' which tells the story of the place.

The president signed the visitors' book: "I seek wisdom, courage, and strength to be a worthy channel for the work of the Creator. Only words of thanks."